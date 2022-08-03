Turkish bulk carrier sails to Chernomorsk for grain exports, it's first vessel since war began - Odessa RMA

For the first time since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation, a ship is going to Ukraine for export grain.

This was announced by the speaker of the Odesa regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"From the Dardanelles Strait the Turkish bulk carrier OSPREY S, under the Liberian flag, is heading to the port of Chernomorsk. The vessel left the Turkish port of Iskenderun on the last day of July and is due to arrive in Ukraine on August 5.

This will be the first vessel that has not been blocked in our ports since February 24, which follows the Ukrainian export grain," - said in the message.

