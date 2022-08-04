31 occupiers, 1 tank, 2 howitzers, 2 mortars, 1 drone were destroyed in Southern direction on August 3, - OC "South"

The operational command "South" released information on the operational situation in the south of Ukraine on August 3.

The message states: "The situation in our operational area is difficult and tense.

The enemy continues to conduct hostilities on the occupied line of defense. In order to prevent the advance of our troops and restore the lost position, the composition of the group in the Kryvy Rih direction is increasing due to the transfer of units of the 35th Army of the Eastern Military District.

Having mobilized forces to the company with the use of armored vehicles, he tried to conduct assault operations in two directions: Bilohirka - Andriivka and Sukhy Stavok - Bila Krynytsia. In an attempt to restore the lost position, he was unsuccessful and retreated.

Instead, enemy aviation became more active. Two pairs of Su-25 attack aircraft attacked populated areas of the Beryslav district. The enemy attacked our positions five times with pairs of helicopters. There are no losses.

In the middle of the day, the southern outskirts of Kostromka were fired upon by the Grad rocket salvo fire system. One person died, one was injured, 3 private houses and power lines were damaged.

Our army aircraft struck two enemy strongholds in the Blahodatne and Pravdyne areas.

According to the results of firing missions, the missile and artillery units sustained enemy losses in the amount of: 31 rocket launchers, a T-72 tank, "Hvozdika" and "Msta-B" howitzers, 2 mortars, 3 units of armored and automotive equipment, and 1 reconnaissance drone.

It has been confirmed that the command post of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Forces of the Black Sea Fleet of the Rashists was destroyed in Chornobaiivka. The full amount of enemy losses are being investigated.

In the Black Sea, the ship grouping of the enemy fleet did not undergo any changes. Continues to shelter in missile safe areas and keep 2 missile carriers with 16 missiles and 3 anti-tank missiles ready.

As part of counter-subversive measures, law enforcement officers detained members of an interregional Russian intelligence network that provided the enemy with information about military and strategic objects. The network was managed by a resident of Odesa. The investigation will establish the degree of guilt and the scope of responsibility for each member of the network."

