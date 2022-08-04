ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10715 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 992 22

Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, occupiers hit two districts of the city - Senkevych

вибух

In Mykolaiv around 04:00 am, powerful explosions rang out, the Russians shelled two districts of the city.

This was announced on Telegram by the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.

"At around four o'clock in the morning, powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv. Two districts of the city came under fire," the report said.

According to preliminary information, houses were damaged in one district, and a fire broke out in another.

Read more: Two powerful explosions were heard in Kharkiv, - Terekhov

Author: 

explosion (1591) Mykolayiv (420) shoot out (14433) Senkevych Oleksandr (98)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 