Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, occupiers hit two districts of the city - Senkevych
In Mykolaiv around 04:00 am, powerful explosions rang out, the Russians shelled two districts of the city.
This was announced on Telegram by the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.
"At around four o'clock in the morning, powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv. Two districts of the city came under fire," the report said.
According to preliminary information, houses were damaged in one district, and a fire broke out in another.
