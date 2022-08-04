Combat readiness check is being conducted in parts of special operations forces of Armed Forces of Belarus, - General Staff

In parts of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, the General Staff of the AFU notes a combat readiness check.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the consolidated information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on August 4.

Thus, the one hundred and sixty-second day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the units of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, a combat readiness check was held.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled Medvedivka districts of the Chernihiv region and Krasnopillia and Myropillia of the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Lebiazhe, Borshchova, Dementiivka, Korobochkine, Velyki Prokhody, Ruski Tyshki, Stary Saltiv, Prudianka, Pytomnyk, Tsupivka.

Made an offensive attempt in the Bayrak-Husarivka direction, hostilities continue.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Bohorodychne, Dibrivne, Mazanivka, Karnaukhivka, Chepil and Husarivka. The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Dovhenke - Bohorodichne. They were repulsed and left.

Watch more: Combat work of four MLRS "HIMARS" at front. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired near Siversk, Mykolaivka, Starodubivka, Spirne, Kryva Luka, Verkhnokamianske, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Raihorodka, and Kalenyky. They conducted an air strike near Spirne.

He led an offensive battle in the direction of Yaremivka - Dolyna, had no success, and withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy used barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Yakovlivka, Travneve, Kodema, Pokrovske, Rozdolivka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut and Soledar settlements. Airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Soledar and Kodema.

The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the directions Streapivka - Soledar, Dolomitne - Travneve, Vidrodzhennia - Vershyna, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Vasylivka - Yakovlivka, Semihiria - Vershyna. The enemy had no success in all the indicated directions and retreated. Conducts offensive operations in the direction of Novoluhanske - Kodema, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Pisky, Prechistivka, Shevchenkove, Volodymyrivka, Nevelske, Netaylove and Krasnohorivka. He led assault operations in the directions of Lozovo – Pisky, and Vesele – Pisky, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling from artillery and tanks was recorded near Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Maryiinka, Huliaypole, Novosilka, Hulyaipilske and Temyrivka. The enemy launched an airstrike near Novopole. Fighting continues in the Oleksandrivka-Mariinka direction.

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 20 occupiers and enemy equipment, hit Russian military base in Chornobaiivka, - OC "South"

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery in Mykolaiv, Prybuhsk and another 25 settlements. The enemy continues conducting aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

The Russian occupiers are suffering casualties, demoralized, and looking for any chance to get a light wound. In order to get back to the territory of the Russian Federation, they resort to self-mutilation and various simulations of poor health.

Our fighter aircraft continues to patrol the airspace of Ukraine, and our strike aircraft provides fire support to units in designated operational areas without fail.