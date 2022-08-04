Occupiers fired 60 shells from "Hrad" at Nikopol, "Hurricanes" covered two district in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region, Nikopol - twice.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"A tense night of alarms and shelling. Two districts of the region - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih - came under enemy attack.

Russian troops shelled Nikopol twice. 60 shells from "Hrad" landed on residential quarters.

Previously, people were not injured.

One house was destroyed, almost 50 were damaged, and over three dozen farm buildings were affected. There were fires in two private yards. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Buildings and equipment of three local enterprises were mutilated by shelling, as well as more than 100 solar panels.

Two power lines were cut in the city. More than 3,000 Nikopol residents are without electricity.

Emergency teams of electricians are working on site.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy covered the Karpivkф and Shiroke districts with "Hurricanes".

There is destruction of housing in Shiroke. A 44-year-old woman was injured. She was given help - she is being treated at home.

Read more: Russians shelled Kharkiv, hit administrative building, Terekhov


























