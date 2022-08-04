ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10575 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 094 10

Occupiers fired 60 shells from "Hrad" at Nikopol, "Hurricanes" covered two district in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region, Nikopol - twice.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"A tense night of alarms and shelling. Two districts of the region - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih - came under enemy attack.

Russian troops shelled Nikopol twice. 60 shells from "Hrad" landed on residential quarters.
Previously, people were not injured.

One house was destroyed, almost 50 were damaged, and over three dozen farm buildings were affected. There were fires in two private yards. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Buildings and equipment of three local enterprises were mutilated by shelling, as well as more than 100 solar panels.

Two power lines were cut in the city. More than 3,000 Nikopol residents are without electricity.

Emergency teams of electricians are working on site.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy covered the Karpivkф and Shiroke districts with "Hurricanes".

There is destruction of housing in Shiroke. A 44-year-old woman was injured. She was given help - she is being treated at home.

Read more: Russians shelled Kharkiv, hit administrative building, Terekhov

Occupiers fired 60 shells from Hrad at Nikopol, Hurricanes covered two district in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 01

Occupiers fired 60 shells from Hrad at Nikopol, Hurricanes covered two district in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 02

Occupiers fired 60 shells from Hrad at Nikopol, Hurricanes covered two district in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 03

Occupiers fired 60 shells from Hrad at Nikopol, Hurricanes covered two district in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 04

Occupiers fired 60 shells from Hrad at Nikopol, Hurricanes covered two district in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 05

Occupiers fired 60 shells from Hrad at Nikopol, Hurricanes covered two district in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 06

Occupiers fired 60 shells from Hrad at Nikopol, Hurricanes covered two district in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 07

Author: 

shoot out (14433) Reznychenko Valentyn (211) Nikopol (793)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 