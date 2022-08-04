Ukrainian defenders repulsed Russian offensive attempts in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed the attempted offensive of the Russian invaders. In particular, in the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions. Fighting continues in some areas.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the AFU.

"In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Bohorodychne, Dibrivne, Mazanivka, Karnaukhivka, Chepil and Husarivka. The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Dovhenke-Bohorodychne. They were repulsed and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired near Siversk, Mykolaivka, Starodubivka, Spirne, Kryvya Luka, Verkhnokamyanskyi, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Raihorodka, and Kalenyky. Conducted an air strike near Spirne.

He led an offensive battle in the direction of Yaremivka - Dolyna, had no success, and withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy used barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Yakovlivka, Travneve, Kodema, Pokrovske, Rozdolivka, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Bakhmut and Soledar settlements. Airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Soledar and Kodema.

The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the directions Striapivka - Soledar, Dolomitne - Travneve, Vidrodzhennia - Vershyna, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Vasylivka - Yakovlivka, Semihiria - Vershyna. The enemy had no success in all the indicated directions and retreated. Conducts offensive operations in the direction of Novoluhanske - Kodema, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Pisky, Prechystivka, Shevchenkove, Volodymyrivka, Nevelske, Netaylove and Krasnohorivka. He led assault operations in the directions Lozovo – Pisky, and Vesele – Pisky, he was unsuccessful, he left," the General Staff reported.

Read more: In Avdiivka, people live under constant shelling, - head of RMA