Without Chinese market, Russian Federation would be in complete economic isolation. This is what PRC can do, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that China has economic leverage on Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The head of state said this in an interview with The South China Morning Post.

"It is a very strong state. It is a powerful economy... So it can influence Russia politically, and economically. And China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. I am sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would feel in complete economic isolation. This what China can do is to limit trade (with Russia) until the end of the war," Zelensky explained.

Zelensky also called on China to use its status in the UN Security Council to "show" countries that they need to comply with international norms.

The president emphasized that, as he understood, China wanted to maintain a "balanced" attitude to the war, but it is important to note that this was an unprovoked invasion of Russia into the sovereign territory of Ukraine.

"The Russians are invaders ... this is a war on our territory, they came to invade. China, as a big and powerful country, can come and put the Russian Federation in a certain place. Of course, I would very much like China to reconsider its attitude towards of the Russian Federation," the head of state added.

Zelensky also stated his desire to have a telephone conversation with the leader of the People's Republic of China.

"I had one conversation with Xi Jinping a year ago. Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have officially asked for a conversation, but we (have not) had any conversations with China, although I think it would be useful," the President said.

