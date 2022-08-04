At night, Russians fired "Onyx" missile from Crimean direction at Odesa, - OC "South"
At night, the Russian army launched an Onyx anti-ship missile from the Crimean direction over Odesa.
This is stated in the message of the OC "South" on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy fired an "Onyx" anti-ship missile at Odesa from the Crimean direction at night, which exploded in the air on the approach to land," the message reads.
