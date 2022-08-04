Until territories of Ukraine are freed at least until line of February 24, there will be no truce, - Deputy Head of PO Zhovkva

The truce with Russia should not be waited for until the front line returns at least to the state it was in before February 24.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said this in an interview with Lb.ua, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a counteroffensive, calls for a ceasefire begin to appear. He emphasized that at the official level, such calls do not come from Ukraine's key allies.

"We have never heard anything like this from US President Joe Biden or his administration. On the contrary, in Washington, they tell us that Ukraine will determine the conditions for the start of any negotiations. The same words are heard from the G7 leaders," Zhovkva said. .

The official noted that Ukraine will not agree to "negotiations for the sake of negotiations", especially on Russia's terms. He stated that until the moment when Ukraine does not liberate its territories and does not push back the front line at least as of February 24, there is "no question" of any agreements regarding the regime of silence.

"That is, a ceasefire in itself cannot be a prerequisite for conducting peace negotiations. Today we say that any negotiations can be conducted only on the battlefield. And no one - no analysts or former statesmen - will succeed in breaking Ukraine's readiness to resist, until the liberation of all its territories," said the deputy head of the PO.

