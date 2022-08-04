Zelensky convened meeting of Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: They discussed provision of Defense Forces with necessary weapons

On August 4, 2022, a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held under the chairmanship of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the NSDC.

"During the meeting, which was attended by key leaders of the security and defense sector, a number of urgent security issues were discussed. The first thing on the agenda was the issue of the state of providing the Defense Forces with the necessary weapons and military equipment.

Information was also heard regarding the state of implementation of decisions of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, adopted at previous meetings, and the personal responsibility of the heads of the security and defense sector for the implementation of the orders and directives of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine was emphasized," the message states.

A report on the continuation of the Combined Territorial Defense Plan and a report on the progress of the general mobilization was also heard.

Relevant decisions were made regarding all the considered issues of the agenda.

