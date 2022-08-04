Car with rashist "authority" was fired upon in occupied Bilovodsk, Luhansk region: "mayor" and his "deputy" were wounded

Ukrainian partisans fired at a car with the so-called "government" of the occupied Bilovodsk in the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"In occupied Bilovodsk, a car carrying the local racist authorities was fired upon. The so-called "mayor" and his "deputy" were in the car. Both were wounded. Partisans!", the report says.

See more: In Kherson region, occupiers kidnapped school principal, head of community and volunteer, - National Police. PHOTOS