Car with rashist "authority" was fired upon in occupied Bilovodsk, Luhansk region: "mayor" and his "deputy" were wounded
Ukrainian partisans fired at a car with the so-called "government" of the occupied Bilovodsk in the Luhansk region.
This was reported by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.
"In occupied Bilovodsk, a car carrying the local racist authorities was fired upon. The so-called "mayor" and his "deputy" were in the car. Both were wounded. Partisans!", the report says.
