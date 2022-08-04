During week, two villages in Donetsk region were liberated from occupiers, - Hromov

The Ukrainian military liberated two villages in the Donetsk region during the last week.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Mazanivka and Dmytrivka were deoccupied.

"During the week, our troops improved their tactical position and advanced into the depths of the enemy's defenses in the areas of Mazanivka, Brashkiv, Suluhunivka, and Dmytrivka. We liberated two settlements - Mazanivka and Dmytrivka," he said.

