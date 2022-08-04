Amnesty International accused AFU of violating rules of war: Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that organization creates "false balance between criminal and victim"

The human rights organization Amnesty International stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine endanger the civilian population by placing equipment and weapons in residential areas.

This is reported by Censor.NET

"Ukrainian forces have put civilians at risk by establishing bases and deploying weapons in residential areas, including schools and hospitals, while repelling the Russian invasion. Such tactics violate international humanitarian law and put civilians at risk because they turn civilian objects into military targets The following Russian strikes on populated areas led to the death of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," the organization noted.

"Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from complying with international humanitarian law. The Ukrainian government must immediately ensure the deployment of its forces away from populated areas or evacuate the civilian population from areas where the military operates," Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamar said.

The organization also noted that "the Ukrainian military's practice of placing military facilities in populated areas in no way justifies Russia's indiscriminate attacks."

At the same time, the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International emphasized that, as an international organization, AM is engaged in the investigation and documentation of war crimes during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"In particular, the attack on the Mariupol Drama Theater, the attack on a residential building and a beach resort in Serhiivka, war crimes in the Kyiv region, etc. Amnesty International will hand over the documented data to the International Criminal Court, which will contribute to international justice and bringing the guilty to justice," they informed there. .

The director of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, said: "The Ukrainian office advocates the investigation and helps to involve criminal investigators of other countries in the investigation of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine."

The head of the Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, commented on the organization's report: "Just like you, I saw Amnesty International's statement. Just like you, I am outraged by it and consider it unfair. I understand that in response to criticism, Amnesty will say: "So we criticize both sides of the conflict ". But let's clearly agree on the understanding of simple things. This behavior of Amnesty International is not about finding and bringing the truth to the world. It is about creating a false balance between the perpetrator and the victim. Between a country that destroys the civilian population of cities and territories by the hundreds and thousands. And a country that desperately defends itself, saving its people, the continent from this influx. So please stop creating a false reality where everyone is a little bit guilty of something. Engage in reporting the truth about what Russia is today."

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the OP, also reacted to AM's accusations. He stated that the only thing that threatens Ukrainians is the Russian army of executioners and rapists.

"People's lives are an absolute priority for Ukraine, which is why we are evacuating residents of front-line cities. Russia is making every effort to discredit the Armed Forces and disrupt the supply of weapons, using its entire network of agents of influence. It is a pity that such an organization as Amnesty participates in this disinformation and propaganda campaign," Podoliak said.

Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva said that AM's report looks "very cynical".

"I'm sorry that in order to somehow preserve the "balance" there, Amnesty resorts to this. "Ukrainian combat tactics endanger the civilian population." Are you serious? Ukraine is trying to wage a conventional war, that's why our offensive in the south is so careful, that's why we constantly we are talking about the evacuation of the population," Tasheva emphasized.

Amnesty International's statement also sparked a backlash online.

People's deputy of "EU" Oleksii Honcharenko emphasized on Twitter that the Armed Forces protect Ukrainians: "So who harmed civilians? Russian soldiers who invaded my country, or Ukrainian forces who defend it?".

Activist Serhii Sternenko said that Amnesty International "stubbornly ignores the war crimes of the Russians. In particular, they ignore the facts and statements of the occupiers themselves about how they turn civilians into human shields."

Journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko said that the Russian occupiers almost shot her in the village: "In a village where the Armed Forces were 60 kilometers away? Isn't that very suitable for smearing Russia? And the mobile crematoriums where they burned their own? And about shooting their own, so that did not retreat?".

The editor of "European Truth" Serhii Sydorenko wrote: "Amnesty International has always been a dejected piece of shit, with a minimal connection of the brain with reality and a persistent desire for God's sake not to offend the wild. But now they have set a very high bar, even at their level. It's not surprising , but ugly.

However, the problem is that all kinds of governments and other pacifists in the West listen to and believe these scumbags (no matter how wild it sounds to us). This is the reality that Ukraine, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, etc. have to work with. What will you do? And they can't write what they think about these freaks with the letter m and what, for example, I wrote."