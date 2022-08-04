Ministry of Defense responded to Amnesty International's accusations: It is necessary to demand that aggression of Russian Federation be stopped

Ukraine is open to investigations, but international organizations should first of all demand to stop the aggression of the Russian Federation.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said this at a briefing, commenting on the accusations by the human rights organization Amnesty International, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In this situation, the primary priority should not be advice to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which today defends Europe, today the primary priority of all international organizations should be the demand to the whole world to stop the international crime of aggression by the Russian Federation, which has already killed thousands of civilians, and Russia will not stop at territory of Ukraine. Therefore, in this situation, Ukraine is open to investigations, and we are conducting them, but we believe that the actions of the Russian Federation, which are a threat to the whole world, should become the key demand and attention of the whole world," said Maliar.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Defense stressed that such studies do not take into account a number of factors, for example, the fact that the Russians use the tactics of capturing and holding populated areas.

"As long as we wait for the Russian enemy in the field, as sometimes some advise us, the Russians will simply occupy all our houses. Therefore, Ukrainian cities and villages are strengthened and defended against the international criminal, the criminal state, which is the Russian Federation, and the aggressor," she explained Maliar.

She noted that air defense units are deployed to cover the sky over populated areas based on the principle of achieving the greatest efficiency.

"When there is no analysis of the actions of the enemy in the text about the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the war, it is a similar study of the actions of the victim without taking into account the actions of the armed rapist, that is, it is simply impossible to obtain objective conclusions with such an approach," Maliar said.

According to her, it is important to mention Bucha and Mariupol in order for the research to be objective, and if only on these examples to show all the violations and international crimes committed by Russia.

Earlier, the organization Amnesty International published a statement in which it is said that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country because it "creates its bases in populated areas." The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called the statement unfair and said that Amnesty International is engaged in "creating a false reality where you all have a little bit of guilt."

