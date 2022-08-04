AFU advanced deep into defense of occupiers in Kharkiv direction, - General Staff

In the Kharkiv direction, the Armed Forces advanced deep into the enemy's defenses and entrenched themselves in the liberated territories.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is not conducting active hostilities, it is trying to hold the captured territories, and it is also launching rocket attacks. The defense forces of Ukraine have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and entrenched themselves in the liberated territories," he said.

In the Chernihiv, Konotop, and Sumy directions, the enemy continues to shell, using various types of artillery. But the intensity of such shelling decreased from 50 to 39. One rocket shelling was recorded during the week.

Hromov also noted that in order to distract the attention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a group of Russian state border protection troops has been deployed in the regions bordering Ukraine: "These troops include conscripts or officers who refused to fight in Ukraine."

Watch more: "Corpse" turns his head, taking more comfortable position, in filming of story by Kremlin propagandists from Russia Today. VIDEO