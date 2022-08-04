Authorities of Berlin did not agree to exhibition of destroyed Russian equipment, - Melnyk
Two museum operators wanted to exhibit Russian military equipment destroyed in Ukraine in Berlin, but their application was rejected. Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk demands that the mayor of Berlin cancel this decision.
As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Ukrainian diplomat's Twitter.
"Destroyed Russian military equipment, displayed in the very center of Berlin, should give people in Germany a first-hand experience of the harsh war of destruction," Melnyk said.
The ambassador considers the refusal to hold an exhibition with far-fetched wording to be "a real scandal." Melnyk appealed to the mayor of Berlin to cancel this "strange decision" and demonstrate true solidarity with Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password