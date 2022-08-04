This is another mass murder of Ukrainian citizens, which whole world saw: Kostin about shelling of Toretsk

The Prosecutor General condemned the shelling by the Russians of a public transport stop in Toretsk.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, the mass killing of civilians in Toretsk on August 4 at public transport stops is another flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention by the aggressor state.

"Russia is once again showing the world its true face, showing contempt for the value of human life and the norms of international humanitarian law. This is another piece of evidence that will be carefully recorded by Ukrainian prosecutors to restore justice," Kostin said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of shelling, the procedural management of which is carried out by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office. The actions of the military of the aggressor country are qualified under part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war.

"According to preliminary data, civilians were fired from mortars. Eight new deaths. Five wounded, including three children. This is another mass murder of Ukrainian citizens, which the whole world saw. Our task is to establish and bring everyone to justice: from the highest management, which gave the order, to the immediate executor," the Prosecutor General emphasized.