Ukrainian office of Amnesty International did not take part in preparation and distribution of report, in which it is said that AFU put civilians at risk, - spokeswoman

The Ukrainian office of the human rights organization Amnesty International did not participate in the preparation and distribution of the report, which claims that the Ukrainian army puts civilians at risk.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Amnesty International Ukraine spokeswoman Kateryna Mityeva reported this in a comment to "Hromadske".

"The Ukrainian office did not participate either in the preparation or in the distribution of this information. According to the rules of the organization, during armed conflicts and wars, only the Department of Crisis Response deals with the documentation of violations and crimes," Mityeva said.

The organization's press service notes that a distinction should be made between war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law (IHL), which regulate the laws and customs of war. Only serious violations of IHL are considered war crimes and require the perpetrators to be held criminally responsible.

Read more: Amnesty International accused AFU of violating rules of war: Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that organization creates "false balance between criminal and victim"

"The team of the Crisis Response Department of Amnesty International did not record a single war crime committed by the Ukrainian military," Amnesty International Ukraine emphasized.

The organization also notes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Amnesty International has been advocating the investigation by Ukraine and other states of Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.

"As an international organization, Amnesty International is engaged in investigating and documenting war crimes of all parties participating in the war. Since February 24, the organization's researchers have documented dozens of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine and proved that they were committed by the Russian military," it is said in the message.

See more: As result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, houses and agricultural machinery were destroyed, - National Police. PHOTOS

Earlier, the international human rights organization Amnesty International published a report from which it follows that Ukrainian troops violate the laws of war by placing military equipment and weapons in schools, hospitals and residential areas.