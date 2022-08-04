NATO cooperates with arms manufacturers for larger supplies to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO member states are working closely with defense manufacturers to supply more weapons and equipment to Ukraine and ensure readiness for a long-term confrontation with Russia.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Reuters, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We provide a lot of support, but we have to do even more and be ready for long-term measures," the agency quoted the head of the Alliance as saying.

In this regard, Stoltenberg said that cooperation between NATO countries and companies - producers of weapons and equipment - is now taking place.

"We are now in close contact and working with the defense industry to produce and deliver more different types of ammunition, weapons, and other capabilities," the NATO Secretary General said.

In recent months, NATO countries and other allies have begun supplying more advanced weapons systems to Ukraine, including HIMARS artillery rocket systems. According to Western representatives, these weapons have already changed the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

