Temporary protection status for Ukrainians in EU will be valid until spring 2024 - Stefanishyna

The temporary protection status of Ukrainian citizens in the European Union will be valid until the spring of 2024. There will also be a special clarification on the registration procedure for Ukrainians who temporarily return home.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

The official noted that at a meeting with European Commissioner for Home Affairs Jlvaia Johansson the parties recorded that the status of temporary protection, which was granted to more than 5 million of our citizens in the EU, will be valid until spring 2024 at least.

Stefanischyna noted that the problematic issue was also the fact that many Ukrainians do not just return, but they come to Ukraine for a while and then return to the territory of the European Union.

"We also recorded that there will be no restrictions on their return to EU territory, there will be a separate clarification on the registration procedure for such citizens, because there have been cases of detention or even return to Ukraine, or non-admission of citizens who wanted to return again to the EU," - said Deputy Prime Minister.

