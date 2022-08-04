225 instructors from Canada will help train Ukrainian military in Great Britain

Canada will send 225 troops to the UK to train Ukrainian recruits, with the first instructors arriving next week.

This was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

Most of the instructors will be from the 3rd Battalion of the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry, based in Edmonton, Alberta.

"We have entered a new and very dangerous phase of this conflict in which (Russia) is engaged in a prolonged attempt to do long-term damage to Ukraine and its people," Anand said in Toronto.

"So I'm announcing today that we are fulfilling our promise to resume large-scale training," she said.

The Armed Forces of Canada has trained more than 33,000 Ukrainian military and security forces since 2015, but has suspended training since February.

Watch more: Johnson attended training of Ukrainian defenders in Great Britain. VIDEO

The Netherlands and New Zealand have also sent military trainers to the British-led mission.

The Canadian-led training, to be held at a military base in southeast England, will include weapons handling, first aid and patrol tactics.