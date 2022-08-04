2 helicopters and 11 armored vehicles of Russians were pulled out of Irpin and Dnipro rivers in Kyiv region

As of August 4, 2 downed Russian helicopters and 11 units of sunken armored vehicles were recovered from the Dnipro and Irpin rivers near Kyiv.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Telegram channel UKRAINIAN MILITANT

