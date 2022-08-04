2 helicopters and 11 armored vehicles of Russians were pulled out of Irpin and Dnipro rivers in Kyiv region
As of August 4, 2 downed Russian helicopters and 11 units of sunken armored vehicles were recovered from the Dnipro and Irpin rivers near Kyiv.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Telegram channel UKRAINIAN MILITANT
"From the Irpin and Dnipro rivers in the Kyiv region, two Russian helicopters were retrieved, as well as 11 Russian combat vehicles," the message states.
