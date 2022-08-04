Russian troops launched strikes on two districts of Kharkiv, there are civilian casualties - Synehubiv

On Thursday evening, Russian occupation troops struck the Shevchenkivsky and Industrialnyi districts of Kharkiv, they were injured.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated іn Telegram by the head of RMA Oleh Synehubiv.

"Emergency medical teams have gone to the sites. There is preliminary information about three victims," Synehubiv wrote.

He urged citizens not to leave their shelters.

"Stay in shelters as much as possible! The threat remains," Synehubiv wrote.

