3 ships with corn will go to sea tomorrow from ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, - Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov

The second grain caravan will leave tomorrow morning from Chornomorsk seaport and Odesa sea trade port.

This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Tomorrow from 5 to 8 a.m. two ships are expected to leave the port of Chernomorsk, as well as one from the port of Odessa. After that a caravan will be formed, which together with the lead ship will go to the ports of destination," the Minister wrote in Facebook.

According to the Minister, on board three bulk carriers NAVI STAR, ROJEN and POLARNET there are a total of more than 50,000 tons of Ukrainian corn intended for export.

Read more: Another 16 ships with Ukrainian grain are waiting for shipment in ports of Odesa, - PO

Recall that on August 1, for the first time since February 24, a ship with Ukrainian food left Odessa port. There are more than 26,000 tons of corn on board. The Sierra Leone-flagged vessel Razoni is on its way to the port of Tripoli, Lebanon. It will move through a corridor, the safety of which has been confirmed by the UN and Turkey. Currently, 16 other vessels with Ukrainian grain remain in Odessa ports, waiting to depart.