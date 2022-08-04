Delay in providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine is crime or mistake - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the delay in providing macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine was "a crime or a mistake.

According to Censor.NЕТ , he stated this in traditional video appeal.

"Every day and in different ways I remind some leaders of the European Union countries that we cannot make hostages of their indecision or bureaucracy Ukrainian pensioners, our migrants, our teachers and our other people who depend on budget payments," the head of state said.

"The 8 billion euros for Ukraine are stalled. Such an artificial delay of macrofinancial assistance for our state is a crime or a mistake. And it is difficult to say which is worse in a full-scale war," he said.

"Which European country is slowing this down, I don't want to name. I would like to believe that this is still a mistake and it will be corrected," the President said.

