Amnesty International made "immoral selectivity" that helps terrorist state - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the report of the international human rights organization Amnesty International about the Ukrainian army allegedly endangering civilians in the country shifts responsibility from the aggressor (Russia) to the victim (Ukraine).

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in his video appeal.

First and foremost, the head of state stressed that today's shelling by Russian occupants of the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region, which killed eight people and destroyed infrastructure, was yet another cynical and considered act of Russian terror.

They knew where they were hitting and obviously wanted people to get hurt.

Regarding this and thousands of other crimes by Russian terrorists, we do not see clear and timely reports from some international organizations.

But we have seen a very different report today from Amnesty International, which, unfortunately, tries to amnesty the terrorist state and shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim," Zelensky said.

He noted that there is not and cannot be even a hypothetical condition under which Russian strikes against Ukraine become justified. "The aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive, and blatantly terrorist," the President said.

"And, if someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are supposedly the same in something, if they analyze some data about the victim, and what the aggressor was doing at the time, ignored, then you can not put up with it," Zelensky added.

He reminded that as a result of Russian shelling in Ukraine about 200 religious buildings of different confessions, about 900 medical institutions, more than 2,200 educational institutions, dozens of universities, hundreds of schools and kindergartens were damaged or completely destroyed.

"The occupiers repeatedly deliberately fired artillery and mortars at queues of people for water, evacuation buses, repeatedly fired at public transport stops.

The Russian army did not stop even before the attacks on Holocaust memorials and cemeteries, on the camp with prisoners of war in Olenivka. And for some reason there are no reports on this," Zelensky emphasized.

Given this, the President called the Amnesty International report "immoral selectivity," which helps the terrorist state.

"Anyone who amnesties Russia, and who artificially creates such an information context that some terrorist strikes are allegedly justified or allegedly understandable, cannot fail to understand that by doing so you are helping the terrorist. And if you make such manipulative reports, then you share responsibility for the destruction of people with them," he summarized.

