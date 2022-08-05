If Putin wins war against Ukraine, it will be beginning of World War III, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that if Russia wins the war against Ukraine, World War III will begin.

He said this during conversation with represantatives of African mass media, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"If Putin wins this war, it's the beginning of World War III, I'm sure of it. The big autocracies of the world will start doing the same thing. There will be chaos in the world. The food danger provoked, the energy crisis provoked by Russia last year, the war provoked by Russia is the beginning." This is, as they say, sorry, flowers. Compared to what will happen," Zelensky said.

The President stressed that Ukraine will stand until the end, and the timing of the end of the war depends on the unification of the world around Ukraine. According to Zelensky, it is "hot" in Ukraine right now, but every state that unites around Ukraine represents itself in its place, because tomorrow the same thing could happen in this country.

"How many more wars does a Russian president need that he doesn't see in his orbit? Maybe enough is enough? Already his age is mature. Maybe he should already be thinking about what he is going to say to God. Maybe he should think about these things. What does he leave on his earth that he leaves behind, other than hell? What will happen to the nation of Russia? It seems to me that there are things to think soberly about. Not dictatorially, but soberly," Zelensky said.

"But he is one man, 70 years old. Imagine - one man can stop the bloodshed. Why does the world allow one man to do that? 70 years. I want to remind you, the Soviet Union did the same thing to many people. But it lasted 70 years. There is something symbolic about that," the President added.