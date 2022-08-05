During August 4, 39 occupiers, 4 S-300 systems, 9 units of armored vehicles, 3 warehouses with ammunition were eliminated in southern direction, - OС "South"

The Operational Command "South" made public the current operational information in the south of Ukraine on August 4.

The message states: "The situation in our area of responsibility remains tense, but the defense forces are monitoring its development.

The enemy continues to conduct hostilities along the occupied defense line. There is no change in composition or position. In the direction of Sukhy Stavok - Lozove, there was an attempt to conduct assault operations by the forces of a special platoon with the support of APC-82A and a tank platoon. There was no success. Left with losses.

Confined by our actions, without the possibility of advancing by land, the enemy intensified artillery and air attacks.

16 airstrikes were carried out by enemy attack aircraft along the contact line on our positions and recently liberated settlements. No losses.

Then the enemy shelled Ivanivka with 152-caliber heavy barrel artillery. One person died, and the scale of the destruction is being clarified.

Our attack aircraft attacked 2 sites of enemy weapons and equipment in the Kherson and Kakhovka districts. A pair of helicopters destroyed an enemy stronghold in the occupied Mykolaiv region.

Our missile and artillery units, during the execution of fire missions, densely attacked the enemy's air defense system and logistics points, including those with ammunition in the Kherson district.

It has been established with certainty that 39 rocket launchers, 4 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, the 'Ginger' radar station, the 82-caliber automatic mortar "Voloshka", 9 units of armored and automotive equipment were removed from the enemy's ranks.

3 warehouses with ammunition were destroyed in Prydniprovske, Kherson, and Tokarivka. The final losses of the enemy are still being investigated.

In the Black Sea, 9 warships and boats are maneuvering in the missile-safe area.

2 surface and 1 underwater missile carrier of the "Caliber" type are ready to use two dozen high-precision projectiles. The 2nd Air Force continues to maintain the tone of the threat of the landing of marine landings."

