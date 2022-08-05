Occupiers are conducting offensive operation in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The Russians are conducting an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions and are trying to expand the controlled territory on the western outskirts of Donetsk.

Thus, the one hundred and sixty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. A combat readiness check was held in parts of this country's special operations forces.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy, with barrel and jet artillery, shelled the civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zalizny Mist, Hay, Hremyach, and Mikhalchyna Sloboda settlements in the Chernihiv region and Starykovo in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from the artillery of various types in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Borschova, Korobochkine, Velyki Prohody, Ruski Tyshki, Stariy Saltiv, Pryshyb, Tsyrkuny, Mospanove, Bezruky.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Bohorodichny, Mazanivka, Husarivka, Adamivka, Kurulka, Khrestysha, Sulyhivka, Dovgenki, and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It is trying to create favorable conditions for taking over Soledar and Bakhmut, to expand the controlled territory on the western outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks were recorded in the areas of Siversk, Mykolaivka, Starodubivka, Spirne, Kryva Luka, Verkhnyokamianske, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Raihorodok, and Kalenyky settlements. There were shooting battles.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Yakovlivka, Kodema, Pokrovsk, Rozdolivka, Vershyna, Bakhmut, and Soledar. Conducted offensive and assault actions with the aim of improving the tactical position, but was unsuccessful.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired artillery and tanks near Pisky, Prechistivka, Shevchenkove, Volodymyrivka, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Netaylove, and Krasnohorivka. Conducted offensive actions, battles continue.

No active actions of the occupiers were recorded in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya areas. The enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure near Constantinopol, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Vremivka, Mariinka, Huliaypole, Hulyaipilske, Maly Shcherbaki, Temyrivka, and Bilohiria.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Supports the high intensity of UAVs reconnaissance.

Shelling was recorded in the areas of Mykolaiv, Luch, Lymany, Nova Zoria, Novomykolaivka, Kobzartsi, Liubomyrivka, Kiselivka, Andriivka, Lozove, Bilohirka, Osokorivka, Potemkyne, and Zeleny Hay.

The occupiers launched a rocket attack on an infrastructural object in the Mykolaivka settlement of the Odesa region.