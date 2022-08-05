Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region from "Hrad" and "Uragan", 40 shells were fired at Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The Russian army covered the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with fire. They were attacked with different weapons

This was announced on Telegram by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"A night of constant shelling... The Russian army covered two districts with fire - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih. They fired with various weapons.

The enemy hit Nikopol twice from "Hrad". 40 rockets flew into the city. Up to 10 private houses and commercial buildings were damaged. A fire broke out at a local enterprise - a bus and several cars were destroyed. Fortunately, people were not affected.

The enemy directed an X-59 rocket at the Myrove. There is destruction of housing. The gas pipeline is out of order. Previously, there were no casualties.

The Kryvorizka district was hit by "Uragan" and barrel artillery. The Karpiv and Zelenodol came under enemy fire. People are unharmed," the message states.

