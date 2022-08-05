359 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 700 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of August 5, 2022, more than 1,059 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 359 children died and more than 700 were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 371, Kharkiv region - 195, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 57, Kherson region - 54, Zaporizhia region - 40," the report says.

In particular, on August 4, as a result of enemy shelling of public transport stops in the center of Toretsk, the Donetsk region, three children aged 8 to 15 were injured.

It became known about the death of a 14-year-old boy as a result of shelling in the city of Mariupol, the Donetsk region, at the beginning of the armed aggression.

Also, during the recording of crimes committed by the occupiers on the territory of the Donetsk region, it became known that four more children were wounded as a result of shelling. 2,211 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 230 were completely destroyed.

