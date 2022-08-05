First caravan of vessels with Ukrainian grain departed from ports of Great Odesa, - Kubrakov. VIDEO&PHOTOS

This morning, the first caravan of vessels with Ukrainian grain left the ports of Great Odesa.

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on Facebook.

According to him, there are 57,000 tons of Ukrainian corn on board the three bulk carriers NAVI STAR, ROJEN, and POLARNET, which are destined for Turkey, Great Britain, and Ireland.

"Today's caravan has resumed shipping from the port of Chornomorsk. We expect that the security guarantees of our partners from the UN and Turkey will continue to work, and the export of food from our ports will become stable and predictable for all market participants," the Ukrainian minister noted.

He also emphasizes that for this Ukraine plans to ensure the ability of ports to handle more than 100 vessels per month.

"Although the "grain corridor" has already started working at the exit, our goal is the full operation of the ports in both directions. We receive applications from ship owners who are ready to enter our ports for loading and the first event is expected tomorrow. Our goal is 3 million tons of export and more agricultural products every month from the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny", - adds Kubrakov.

He is convinced that such steps are necessary not only for the Ukrainian economy, but also for the world.

"The faster we manage to export 20 million tons of last year's harvest and start exporting the new one, the faster the food situation in the world will improve," summarizes Kubrakov.





Also remind, that on August 1, for the first time since February 24, a ship with Ukrainian food left Odesa port. More than 26,000 tons of corn are on board. The Razoni, under the flag of Sierra Leone, is bound for the port of Tripoli, Lebanon. It will move along a corridor whose safety has been confirmed by the UN and Turkey. Currently, 13 vessels with Ukrainian grain remain in the ports of Odesa, waiting to be shipped.