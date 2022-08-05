Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 41,650 people, 223 planes, 191 helicopters, 1,792 tanks and 4,032 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 5, the loss of enemy personnel are approximate 41,650.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 05/08 are approximate:
personnel - about 41,650 (+150) people were liquidated,
tanks - 1792 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles - 4032 (+6) units,
artillery systems - 950 (+4) units,
MLRS - 260 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 123 (+5) units,
aircraft - 223 (+0) units,
helicopters - 191 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical UAVs - 742 (+0),
cruise missiles - 182 (+0),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2964 (+4) units,
special equipment - 83 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being verified," the General Staff noted.
