Russians launched massive shelling of Kharkiv. Populated areas of region were also under enemy fire. There are wounded, - Synehubov

Tonight, the enemy previously shelled the Shevchenkiv, Industrialny, and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv with volley fire systems.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"Residential buildings, shops, and a market came under attack, windows were damaged in many houses, the premises of an educational institution, children's playgrounds were damaged. Pyrotechnicians also removed projectiles that did not explode. As a result of the shelling, 2 men, aged 26 and 38, and a woman, aged 46, were hospitalized with injuries. All of them were on the street. The condition of one of the men is stable and serious, he is in intensive care. The other wounded are in a medium serious condition," the message states.

Also last night, the enemy shelled Chuguiiv. 3 rockets hit the open territory of a private home, 1 rocket fell nearby. There are no casualties. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Kharkiv, Izyum, Bohodukhiv, and Chuguiiv districts of the region. According to the regional center of emergency medical assistance, there were no calls for victims from these areas.