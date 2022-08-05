Ukrainian defenders liberated Dmytrivka village from raiders and destroyed enemy's equipment and infantry, - Synehubov

Active fighting continues on the contact line. The AFU took full control of the Dmytrivka village in the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"Our defenders freed the occupiers and took full control of the Dmitrivka village in the Izyum district. At the same time, they eliminated a lot of the enemy's equipment and infantry. Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are occupying advantageous lines and have strengthened their own positions. Details - later," the message states.

Read more: Occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia region with several rockets, - Starukh

It is noted that the enemy tried to break through our defenses near Husarivka of the Izyum district, but the Rashists offensive ended in another complete fiasco. The enemy retreated with losses.