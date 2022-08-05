Occupiers shot Ship district of Mykolaiv with cluster munitions and "Pion", - Kim

The occupiers hit Mykolaiv and the region with artillery at night and in the morning.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolayiv RMA, told about this, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, on August 5, the enemy shelled the Ship District of Mykolaiv. It is known in advance that a private house was hit and the surrounding buildings were damaged. Information on damage and victims is being clarified.

Previously, the occupiers hit the residential area of the city with cluster munitions from MLRS, in the morning - from long-range Pion artillery.

In addition, on August 5, shelling of several more communities in the region was recorded, previously, there were no victims in the villages. The Russians shelled the village of Zaychevske. As a result, a residential building, a private agricultural enterprise caught fire, and cars were damaged.

Enemy shells also targeted the territory of Halytsyn, Shevchenkove, outside the village of Shiroke. Residential buildings and adjacent non-residential buildings were damaged in Shevchenkove, fires broke out in the fields.

