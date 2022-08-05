Russian troops use the territory of ZNPP and city of Enerhodar as recreation base, where they will not be destroyed by AFU, - British intelligence

The Russians use the nuclear power plant in Enerhodar as a military base, where, in their opinion, Ukrainian defenders will not destroy their equipment due to the nuclear threat.

This was announced on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Censor.NET reports.

According to reports, after five months of occupation, Russia's intentions regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP remain unclear. However, the actions of Russian troops on the territory of the facility undermined the safety of the normal operation of the station.

According to foreign experts, Russian troops in the regions adjacent to the power plant have deployed artillery and used their artillery units to shell the territory of Ukraine on the west bank of the Dnipro.

In addition, Russian forces used the facility area and the town of Enerhodar to rest, using the status of a nuclear power plant to reduce the risk to their equipment and personnel from nighttime attacks by Ukrainian forces.