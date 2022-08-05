ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9656 visitors online
News War
11 203 24

British Ambassador Simmons on Amnesty International's accusations: Ukrainians are threatened only by Russian missiles and Russian troops

сіммонс,сіммондс

The Ambassador of Great Britain to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, reacted to the report of the international human rights organization Amnesty International that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country.

She announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"The only thing that threatens the civilians of Ukraine are Russian missiles, weapons, and looting by Russian troops. Period. If Russia stopped invading Ukraine, there would be no danger," the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, the organization Amnesty International published a statement in which it is said that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country because it "creates its bases in populated areas." The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called the statement unfair and said that Amnesty International "creates a false reality where everyone is somewhat guilty of something."

See more: Racists hit Chuhuiiv with S-300 missiles, which were fired from territory of Belhorod region of Russian Federation, - Prosecutor's Office. PHOTOS

Author: 

Amnesty International (31) Melinda Simmons (16)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 