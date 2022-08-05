Mykolaiv will be closed for two days - curfew will last until Monday morning, - Kim

The curfew in the city will last from Friday evening until Monday morning.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I signed an order according to which a curfew is introduced on the territory of Mykolaiv from 11:00 p.m. on August 5, 2022, to 05:00 a.m. on August 8, 2022. I ask everyone to be understanding, plan the weekend and make purchases for these two days", - emphasized Kim.

Read more: Occupiers shot Ship district of Mykolaiv with cluster munitions and "Pion", - Kim

According to him, it will be allowed to walk dogs near houses, to walk in yards with children. Three international buses will be escorted by the police to allow those who have purchased tickets to leave. If necessary, drivers should plan to bypass the city via Voznesensk.