Amnesty International Director General Callamar said that criticism "will not weaken impartiality" of organization: Kuleba considers it "false neutrality"

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reacted to the criticism of Amnesty International Director General Agnes Callamar.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Kallamar said the day before that the organization was attacked by "trolls": "Ukrainian and Russian mobs and trolls in social networks: they are all attacking Amnesty International's investigation today. This is called war propaganda, disinformation and unconscious distortion of facts. This will not weaken our impartiality and will not change the facts." .

"Maybe Amnesty International calls me a 'mob' and a 'troll', but that doesn't stop me from saying that her report distorts reality, creates a false moral equivalence between aggressor and victim, and reinforces Russia's disinformation efforts. It's false 'neutrality,' and not truthfulness," the head of the MFA emphasized.

Earlier, the organization Amnesty International published a statement in which it is said that the Ukrainian army allegedly endangers the civilian population of the country because it "creates its bases in populated areas."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Amnesty International has made "immoral selectivity" that helps the terrorist state.

At the same time, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that attempts to equate unprovoked Russian aggression with Ukrainian self-defense, as done in the Amnesty International article, are evidence of a loss of adequacy.

