54% of respondents enroll themselves in Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Only 4% now identify themselves with Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Russian Orthodox Church, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

On July 6-20, 2022, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own all-Ukrainian public opinion poll to determine the dynamics of religious self-identification of the population.

"The vast majority of respondents continue to identify themselves as Orthodox. Currently, 72% of respondents identify themselves as Orthodox. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine is definitely the "leader" among Orthodox Churches. In general, 54% of all respondents identify themselves with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Only 4% currently identify itself with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate," KIIS explains.

Scientists add that another 14% of respondents consider themselves simply Orthodox, without specifying the Patriarchate. And compared to 2021, the share of those who identify themselves with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine increased from 42% to 54%. Instead, the share of those who identify with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate decreased from 18% to 4%.

Among other results: after Orthodoxy, the most respondents identified themselves as atheists (10%) and Greek Catholics (8%). Other religions/confessions were mentioned less often.

In all regions, most people identify themselves with Orthodoxy, as well as with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (from 59% in the Center to 42% in the East). 3-6% identify themselves with the UOC-MP, depending on the region (even in the East and South - only 5-6%). At the same time, from West to East, the share of those who consider themselves Orthodox, but do not belong to any Patriarchate, increases from 6% to 26%.

You can also pay attention to the fact that the share of atheists increases from 4% to 17% from West to East.

Among all categories, the largest number of respondents identify themselves with OCU. Even among Russian-speaking Russians, although the predominance is relative, 36% still identify themselves with the OCU, while 13% belong to the UOC-MP.

Among all age categories, there are also the most people who identify themselves with OCU. At the same time, for the age group of 30+ years, it is more than half, while for the age group of 18-29 years, it is slightly less than half.



