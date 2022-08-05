In Kherson region, marines restrained enemy offensive on fortified part of front and thwarted enemy's plans, - Navy

Last day, marine units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine restrained the enemy offensive on the fortified part of the front and thus thwarted the enemy's plans.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Navy.

As noted, despite the constant shelling from heavy artillery, the personnel of the military units and marine units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reliably maintain the defense at the designated positions within the groups.

"In the Kherson direction, the marines are steadfastly and courageously resisting the Russian invaders. Last day, our soldiers managed to hold back the enemy's offensive on the fortified part of the front and thereby thwart the enemy's plans," the message reads.

It is also noted that Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 Russian occupiers in the Donetsk direction as a result of the fighting.

"Our artillery units struck the concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers, destroying 1 armored personnel carrier, 7 personnel," the Navy added.

