Ukraine proposes to expand sea "grain corridor" for metal exports, - Kachka

Ukraine calls on international partners to extend the "grain corridor" agreement to other goods, in particular to metal.

Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

He expressed hope that the agreement, which allows unblocking the sea export of Ukrainian grain, will be observed. This will then become a model for subsequent arrangements, as traders and exporters are always checking borders.

"This agreement is about logistics, about the movement of ships across the Black Sea. What is the difference between grain and iron ore?" - said the Deputy Minister of Economy.

It will be recalled that Ukraine, together with international partners in Istanbul, developed a plan to unblock three ports on the Black Sea - Odesa, "Southern" and Black Sea, which in 2021 processed 70% of Ukraine's trade turnover. This will allow Ukraine to export more than 20 million tons of grain from last year's harvest.

Economists have previously noted that the importance of the HMC and agro-industrial complex industries for Ukraine is very high, as they collectively account for 35% of the Ukrainian economy. At the same time, their share in exports is about 70%. Thus, the unblocking of the ports for the export of Ukrainian metal will allow Ukraine to receive about 1 billion dollars of foreign exchange earnings every month.

