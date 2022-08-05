Ex-deputy head of Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defense has been charged with suspicion. Major General passed on secret information to Russian Federation, - Prosecutor General's Office

Under the procedural leadership of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Major General, former deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, was informed of suspicion of treason.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the suspect was recruited and acted in the interests of the special services of the Russian Federation since 2014. Collected and transmitted secret and top-secret information about the current military-political situation in Ukraine, as well as the forms and methods used by the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies in countering Russian aggression.

It is also reported that on the instructions of the special services of the aggressor country, he sent them information from the bodies of the Ministry of Defense, the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the National Academy of Ground Forces named after P. Sahaidachny, aviation and military-industrial state enterprises regarding the activities of the latter, as well as agent connections of the special services of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory.

"In February 2022, during a search at the suspect's place of work, he tried to shoot the SSU officers who had arrived to conduct investigative actions. Then he was informed of the suspicion of assault on the life of a law enforcement officer and illegal possession of weapons (Article 348, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)", the message states.

At present, the suspect has been remanded in custody without determining the amount of bail.