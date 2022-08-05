Marines of 503rd separate battalion eliminated about 20 invaders. We waited for them to gather in building, and aimed at it from artillery. VIDEO
Marines of the 503rd separate battalion eliminated about 20 occupants who had gathered in a dilapidated building.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the successful attack was published by the fighters on social networks. The video shows the occupants entering the building in groups. As soon as the last three invaders entered, an explosion rang out, blowing the location of the enemy deployment to pieces.
