Russian propaganda denies the possibility of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military.

This is reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation, Censor.NET reports.

"As a kind of evidence that Ukraine does not have the opportunity to carry out a counteroffensive on any part of the front line, the Kremlin media is manipulating the materials of the Western mass media," the report says.

Citing articles from the Financial Times, Libération, and El País, Russia concludes, stating it as an established fact, that Ukraine apparently does not expect to receive a sufficient amount of foreign weapons and has no plans to launch a counteroffensive.

"In fact, the listed media write about how the heavy weapons supplied (or planned to be supplied) to Ukraine and some other country can change the situation on the battlefield. Russia uses the mechanism of "stating the fact" and provides the domestic consumer with the desired information as such, cannot be doubted", - added the CCD.

We will remind, as of August 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine de-occupied 46 settlements of the Kherson region.

