ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3611 visitors online
News War
6 753 35

Erdogan arrived in Sochi for talks with Putin. Topic of Ukraine is on agenda, - Anadolu

ердоган

On Friday afternoon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Sochi, where he will hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Turkish agency Anadolu.

It is planned that Erdogan will stay in Russia for one day.

During the talks, Erdogan and Putin plan to discuss military-technical cooperation and the work of the center for the export of grain from Ukraine.

Read more: In Kherson region, marines restrained enemy offensive on fortified part of front and thwarted enemy's plans, - Navy

Author: 

Putin Volodymyr (3628) Sochi (16) Turkey (593) Erdogan Recep Tayyip (226)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 