Erdogan arrived in Sochi for talks with Putin. Topic of Ukraine is on agenda, - Anadolu

On Friday afternoon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Sochi, where he will hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Turkish agency Anadolu.

It is planned that Erdogan will stay in Russia for one day.

During the talks, Erdogan and Putin plan to discuss military-technical cooperation and the work of the center for the export of grain from Ukraine.

Read more: In Kherson region, marines restrained enemy offensive on fortified part of front and thwarted enemy's plans, - Navy