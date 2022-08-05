Racists hit Mykolaiv again, more than 10 people were injured, there are dead, - RMA
Today, the troops of the Russian Federation shelled Mykolaiv again.
This was announced by the head of the regional council, Hanna Zamazeieva, Censor.NET informs.
"Today afternoon, the occupiers, from the Kherson side, again shelled Balabanivka and Korabelny district of Mykolaiv. Unfortunately, there are casualties, in particular, a 14-year-old boy. Medics are working on the spot," the message reads.
At the same time, the head of OVA Vitaly Kim reports about more than 10 wounded.
There are also dead people, he added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password