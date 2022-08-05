Fighters from "Azov" captured group of invaders: among them - Ossetians and descendants of "Cossacks" from Kuban. PHOTO

Defenders of Ukraine serving as part of the Azov Special Forces captured a new group of Russian occupiers. This time, the five captives turned out to be very diverse.

As Censor.NET informs, the first commander of "Azov" Andrii Biletsky showed a photo with the occupiers who surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers.

"The new five prisoners from the "Azov" SOF. Among them: a drug addict, an officer, an Ossetian, a "descendant of Cossacks" from the Kuban and a mobilized "dener", Biletsky captioned the photo.

He emphasized: despite all the rage against the enemy after the terrorist attack on July 29 in Olenivka, where the Russians killed at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war, Ukrainian soldiers will not mock the captured Russian occupiers. They will be kept for exchange to bring home their own.

"Pay attention: these animals are alive, not beaten, not maimed. They will eat well and sleep well, they will be treated by Ukrainian doctors while they wait for an exchange. This is the soldier's code of honor, obligatory for an Azovian, no matter how much you hate had no business - to treat the prisoner with dignity. We do not violate it even after the mass murder of our brothers in Olenivka. Because we are "Azov", because we are warriors, not a pack of dogs like our enemy. And besides that, this is a fund for the exchange of our brothers," Biletsky emphasized.