They supplied grenades from Russian Federation, which "Berkut" used against people. Zakharchenko and other Yanukovych-era officials are wanted, - SBI

Under the procedural leadership of the PGO, the SBI employees completed a special pre-trial investigation of the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, his deputy and the head of the Department of Material Support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for the illegal supply of grenades from the Russian Federation during the Revolution of Dignity. The indictment was sent to the court.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the SBI.

It was established that in January 2014, the expositors illegally transported by plane from the territory of the Russian Federation hand-held gas grenades "Dreif-2", light-noise grenades "Zarya-2", "Torch-S", "Flame-M", hand-held smoke grenades manufactured by the aggressor state. The indicated special means have not passed examination regarding the possibility and procedure of their application to people.

"At the same time, in January-February 2014, special equipment was illegally used by units of the "Berkut" ILO of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine against the participants of protest actions in the center of Kyiv. As a result of their use, 137 demonstrators received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. Also, officials spent more than UAH 1 million of budget funds under the time of customs clearance of the specified special vehicles," the message reads.

The expositors are accused of exceeding the power based on a prior conspiracy by a group of persons, wasting budget funds in particularly large amounts and illegally obstructing the holding of protest actions in the central part of Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity with the use of physical violence (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as amended from 2011, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the request of the SBI investigators, preventive measures in the form of detention were chosen for the accused in absentia. The accused have been declared wanted. According to operational information, they are hiding on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Unused grenades were seized during a pre-trial investigation. After the start of full-scale Russian aggression, they were handed over to the National Police of Ukraine. The senior leadership of the Russian Federation supplied weapons to the former leadership of Ukraine to suppress protests in Kyiv, but today these grenades help defend Ukraine from the Russian invaders ", - added the SBI.